The big gains being seen in the stock market are being mirrored in the crypto realm.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has soared 18.6% to $9,388.30 in the last 24 hours, while the entire market capitalization of cryptocurrencies jumped by $35.3B.

"We could be seeing a lot of money flowing into equities and crypto as well, as a result of the new money printing," said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development at crypto exchange Luno. Other are pointing to an event known as bitcoin "halving."