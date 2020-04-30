Futures extend gains; tech boosted by MSFT, FB

Wednesday's advance put the S&P 500 up more than 13% for April, the index's biggest monthly increase since 1974, and futures are extending the gains ahead of today's session. Dow +0.3% ; S&P +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.6% .

Optimism was driven by positive results from a trial of Gilead’s remdesivir, which could help speed recovery from COVID-19, as well as strong earnings from Microsoft and Facebook that put the Nasdaq Composite on track to erase losses for the year.

The Fed further pledged to use "its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time" and the news was enough to override data showing the U.S. economy had logged its worst quarterly performance since 2009.

Keep and eye today on the Labor Department's latest jobless claims report (another 3.5M workers are expected to have filed filed for benefits last week) and quarterly results from Apple and Amazon.