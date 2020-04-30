Western Europe's biggest oil producer, Norway, is voluntarily joining international efforts to cut supply for the first time in almost two decades.

"We will cut production by 250K barrels per day in June and by 134K bps in the second half of 2020. In addition, the start-up of production of several fields will be delayed until 2021," Oil Minister Tina Bru declared.

The Nordic nation's annual average crude oil production slipped to a 30-year low of 1.4M bpd in 2019, but stood at 1.75M bpd in February, up 26% from a year ago.

Data from the EIA yesterday also showed U.S. crude inventory building slightly less than estimates, suggesting a pick up in fuel demand.

Crude futures +15.9% to $17.45/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, DTO, USOI, OILK, OLEM, OILX, NRGU, USAI, NRGD, NRGO, AOIL, NRGZ, YGRN