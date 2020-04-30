Latest jobless claims report on tap

Jobless claims data is set to grow in the millions this morning, with a consensus forecast of 3.5M filings last week to take the total figure over the past six week period to at least 30M.

At face value, the numbers imply a jump in the unemployment rate to above 15% for April, though it's unlikely that figure will be reported in the non-farm payrolls report next week.

The government has allowed people temporarily unemployed for reasons related to COVID-19 to file for jobless benefits, even those quarantined with the expectation of returning to work and those leaving employment due to risk of exposure.