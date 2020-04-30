Today's ECB rate decision and the EUR/USD pair

"Taking a very broad-brush approach to today's ECB rate decision leaves us with two plausible scenarios," BMO FX analyst Stephen Gallo writes.

"In Scenario 1 the ECB is very aggressive with its QE program, forward guidance and flexibility... The result would be to make the EUR even more attractive as a 'funding currency,' while making foreign investors a bit more optimistic about owning EUR-denominated assets."

"In Scenario 2 the ECB does nothing and disappointment risks are realized; the EUR looks slightly less attractive as a funding currency because some global risk assets look less attractive to own."

In either scenario, he doesn't think fading the decline in implied EUR/USD volatility is a really great idea right now.

In the bigger picture, EUR/USD is a sell until it gets to the 1.05/1.06 range.

