Amarin (AMRN) Q1 results:

Revenues: $155M (+111.5%); Product sales: $152.2M (+109.4%).

The revenue growth primarily reflects increased VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) prescription growth in U.S. augmented by $6.7M net product revenue from VASCEPA sales ex-U.S.

Net loss: ($20.6M) (+15.6%); loss/share: ($0.06) (+14.3%); non-GAAP Net loss: ($10M) (+42.9%); non-GAAP loss/share: ($0.03) (+40.0%).

CF Ops: ~$4.1M.

The company increased size of U.S. sales force for VASCEPA to ~800 sales representatives.

Per Symphony Health, estimated normalized total VASCEPA prescriptions for Q1 was ~1.06M (+72% Y/Y).

Shares are up 4% premarket.

