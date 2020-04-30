LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) reports Parts and services organic revenue declined 3.5% in Q1.

North America revenue fell 4.2$ to $1.11B.

Gross margin rate improved 140 bps to 40.4%.

SG&A expense rate up 110 bps to 30%.

Operating margin rate expanded 90 bps to 8.1%.

The company reduced borrowings by $230M and implemented cost actions contributing to annualized savings run rate of over $1B.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 3.3M shares for a total consideration of $88M.

