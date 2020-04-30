CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces results from 49 U.S. COVID-19 patients who received CCR6 antagonist leronlimab under emergency use authorization. Highlights:

11 patients in ICUs in New York with acute respiratory care, eight on mechanical ventilation. Seven died and four survived. The data have been submitted for publication tomorrow.

23 patients in Southern California, six in critical condition and intubated and 17 severely ill on oxygen support. Three of the six were taken off ventilators, two were stable and one deteriorated. 11 of the 17 showed improvement in respiratory parameters and eight were discharged from the hospital, two were stable, two deteriorated and status unknown on two others.

Three patients in Georgia, all were in ICUs and intubated. Two were taken of ventilators while one remains but is improving.

A NY patient on oxygen support was discharged from the hospital while another in Northern CA was weaned off ventilation and transferred to a rehab hospital.

Enrollment in a Phase 2 study and a Phase 2b/3 trial is "moving rapidly."