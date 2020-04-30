Tempur-Sealy (NYSE:TPX) reports North America sales rose 24.5% in Q1 to $677.2M.

The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $151.2M vs $92.8M a year ago and $110M a year ago.

Gross margin was reported at 43.4% of sales vs. 40.8% a year ago and 41.0% consensus. Operating margin came in at 14.7% of sales vs. 9.5% consensus.

Tempur-Sealy isn't issuing any full-year guidance. "While there are significant challenges that lie ahead, our strong operating momentum heading into this crisis gives us confidence that we will emerge even stronger on the other side," states CEO Scott Thompson.

Shares of TPX are up 2.09% premarket to $57.75.

