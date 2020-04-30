NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) has priced its public offering of 4.4M common shares at $28.50. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 660K shares. Gross proceeds should be $125.4M.

The underwriters are also offering ~1.07M shares borrowed from third parties for hedges (short positions) by certain note buyers.

It has priced its public offering $175M of 1.25% convertible senior note due 2025 at par. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional $26.25M of the notes. The initial conversion rate is 27.5198 shares per $1,000 principal amount of the notes (~$36.34 per share).

Closing date for both is May 4.

Yesterday's close was $31.02.