Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) reports organic sales increased 9.2% in Q1, consisting of a volume increase of 6.9% and positive product mix and pricing of 2.3%.

Organic sales were higher in every segment, led by a 10.2% gain in consumer domestic.

Due to strong demand, C&D allocated some marketing spending to the second half of the year.

Despite a strong first quarter, the Company is withdrawing its calendar 2020 Outlook due to the high degree of uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19 on consumer demand, the global business economy, global supply chain operations, decisions by all levels of government and movements in foreign exchange and commodity costs.

Shares of Church & Dwight are up 0.25% premarket.

Previously: Church & Dwight EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (April 30)