McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable sales fell 3.4% in Q1 to match expectations. Comparable sales were down 6.9% for the international segment amid widespread closing (45% open) during the quarter and were up 0.1% in the U.S.

For the first two months of the quarter, global comps were up 7.2%, and dropped 22.2% in March; in the U.S. up 8.1% and dropped 13.4% in March.

Company-operated margin was 13.5% vs. 15.8% a year ago and 14.1% consensus.

Net income fell to $1.107B from $1.328B a year ago.

75% of all restaurants are operating (limited operations, of course) as of today, including 99% in the U.S.

Liquidity preservation steps: buybacks suspended, $6.5B in new debt financing, and capex reductions this year of $1B.

The conference call is at 8:30 ET.

Previously: McDonald's EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue (April 30)