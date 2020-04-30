Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Q1 adjusted EPS of 58 cents falls from 91 cents in Q4 2019 and 87 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total operating revenue of $563M, missing the consensus estimate of $585.7M, falls 9% Y/Y, with Financial Advisory operating revenue declining 11% to $295M and Asset Management operating revenue of $269M down 5% Y/Y.

Q1 operating expenses of $453.9M fell 25% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y.

Q1 operating margin of 20.0% compares with 24.2% in Q4 2019 and 23.8% in Q1 2019.

Q1 average assets under management of $222B slip 3% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00AM ET.

Previously: Lazard EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (April 30)