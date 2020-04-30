Roughly 2/3 of STMicro’s (NYSE:STM) revenue relates to the auto or smartphone end-markets, both areas with potential downside risks, Goldman analyst Alexander Duval writes.

He downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral. Price target of $19.80 implies 28% downside .

Says structural improvement and a relatively rapid macro recovery is “more than priced in.”

Notes that STM trades at a 15% premium to European tech, despite weaker margins and EPS growth.

SA author Stephen Simpson is a fan of STM, and thinks it's not too late to pick up shares.