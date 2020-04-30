Ahead of Q1 earnings, Wedbush is cautious on Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) after a review of store data.

"Our Promo Tracker shows a weak fourth quarter exacerbated in a wildly meaningful way amid COVID-19 and 'stay-at-home' orders across the country. Starting mid-point in 1Q20, we see red flags in our data leaving us with much less visibility into revenue and gross margin versus consensus," notes analyst Jen Redding.

Redding says despite an unprecedented hike in markdown rates and drop in average price, inventories continue to increase at historical levels.

"On the other side, we see Dillard’s as likely to continue to struggle relative to sophisticated peers," warns Redding.

Wedbush has a Neutral rating on Dillard's and price target of $25.