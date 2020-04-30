"We have shifted resources and priorities to increase focus on our revenue products, particularly performance ads beginning with MAP," says the company in its shareholder letter. Hiring has been cut, as have some non-labor expenses.

Ad revenue for the quarter was up $3M Y/Y to $682M but declined 27% Y/Y from March 11 until the quarter ended on March 31 due to the pandemic.

Average monetizable DAUs were 166M (consensus: 164M), up from last year's 134M, with the company noting increased engagement due to COVID-19 as among the factors for the gains.

The outlook has been pulled, but plans for a new data center will likely be delayed, impacting capex spend in FY20.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Previously: Twitter EPS in-line, beats on revenue (April 30)