Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) jumps 23% premarket on increased volume in reaction to additional positive data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, FLASH, evaluating SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) in patients with early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

In mid-March, the company announced that the trial met the primary endpoint demonstrating a statistically significant response rate at week 8 compared to placebo (p=0.04). A response was defined as at least a 50% improvement in a scale called CAILS versus control.

The new data showed that continued treatment with SGX301 for a total of 12 weeks increased the response rate two and a half-fold. Specifically, the response rate was 40% in patients receiving twice-weekly treatment for 12 weeks (p<0.0001) compared to placebo.

No new safety signals were observed.