Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -0.2% pre-market after reporting Q1 earnings and revenues that were roughly in line with Wall Street estimates.

Q1 operating EBITDA fell 18% Y/Y to $1.57B; cash provided by continuing operations increased 18.5% to $1.2B, and free cash flow was $841M.

Dow says Q1 net sales fell 11% Y/Y to $9.77B, as the rout in the global energy market hurt selling prices for its chemicals and other products.

Sales volume fell 2%, as growth in demand for food, health and hygiene packaging, surfactants and solvents for cleaning, and coatings was more than offset by declines in polyurethanes and silicones.

The company says it is cutting its 2020 capital spending target to $1.25B from last year's $2B target and lowering operating expenses by $350M, and will idle some manufacturing units.

Total cash and available committed liquidity at the end of Q1 was ~$12B; the company has no substantive long-term debt due until H2 2023.