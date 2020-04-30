IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) announces the private placement of ~7.8M Units at C$2.86 per unit to a group of investors co-led by Fonds de Solidarité FTQ (C$7.5M) and Altium Capital.

Gross proceeds should be C$22.3M. Net proceeds will fund the development of lead candidate DPX-Survivac, currently being tested in advanced ovarian cancer and in multiple studies with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

Each Unit consists of one common share and 0.35 of a two-year warrant to purchase one common share at C$3.72.

Closing date is May 7.