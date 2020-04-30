The Verge caught Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) quietly editing a prior blog post to boast 300M daily meeting participants rather than daily active users.

A DAU is only counted once per day, while a meeting participant is counted every time they turn up in a meeting. Three meetings a day means one person counts three times.

In a statement to The Verge, Zoom says the wording was "a genuine oversight on our part."

Yesterday, Zoom competitor Microsoft Teams said it now has 75M DAUs, up from the 44M reported last month.