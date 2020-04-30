Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports a 2% drop in comparable sales for the Dunkin' Donuts chain in the U.S. vs. -1.3% consensus. The negative comp came after growth of 3.5% in the first 10 weeks of the quarter was offset by a plunge of 19.4% in the last three weeks of the quarter.

International comparable sales fell 7.1% during the quarter vs. -2.8% consensus.

The company's adjusted operating margin came in at 32.8% of sales vs. 32.5% consensus.

Dunkin' Brands suspended its regular dividend program, which it says will result in cash savings of approximately $33M in Q2 to reinforce an already strong balance sheet.

"Additionally, due to this uncertainty and the impact of COVID-19 on financial and operational results, we are withdrawing both our fiscal 2020 and long-term growth targets."

Shares of DNKN are down 1.85% premarket to $63.50.

