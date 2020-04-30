Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q1 distributable earnings of $175.0M, or 48 cents per common share, compares with $100.8M, or 25 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Navigating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, "we are taking a balanced and patient approach, and our global and diversified platform enables us to provide capital to companies as long-term investors as we drive value for all of our stakeholders," said Carlyle Co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin.

Q1 fee-related earnings of $128.8M increased from $103.3M a year earlier.

Q1 total segment revenue of $581.1M vs. $450.9M a year ago.