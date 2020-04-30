Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Q1 distributable earnings of $175.0M, or 48 cents per common share, compares with $100.8M, or 25 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Navigating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, "we are taking a balanced and patient approach, and our global and diversified platform enables us to provide capital to companies as long-term investors as we drive value for all of our stakeholders," said Carlyle Co-CEOs Kewsong Lee and Glenn Youngkin.
Q1 fee-related earnings of $128.8M increased from $103.3M a year earlier.
Q1 total segment revenue of $581.1M vs. $450.9M a year ago.
Fund management fees of $381.5M vs. $381.6M.
Realized performance revenue of $171.6M increased from $49.2M.
Total segment expenses of $406.1M increased from $350.1M a year ago.
Total assets under management of $217B, down 2% Y/Y.
Fee-earning AUM of $158B, down 1% Y/Y.
Available capital for investment is $74B.
Has $1.0B of cash on balance sheet including $250M of cash drawn on its revolving line of credit.
Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
