American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) reports a drop of 18.9% in revenue passenger miles in Q1 off a 8.8% decline in capacity. American's load factor plunged to 73.9% for the quarter from 83.1% a year ago.

American ended the quarter with $6.8B of available liquidity, including $2B brought in during Q1. American's average estimated Q2 cash burn rate is expected to be approximately $70M per day. As the company's cost initiatives gain traction, its estimated daily cash burn rate is expected to decline over time to approximately $50M per day for the month of June

Looking ahead, America is reducing system capacity by approximately 80% in both April and May, as well as 70% in June.

AAL +1.35% premarket.

Previously: American Airlines EPS misses by $0.29, misses on revenue (April 30)