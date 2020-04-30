Adjusted earnings of $1.09, representing a decrease of 13% over the first quarter of 2019.

A 7% reduction in organic sales was reported for the period (3% was forecast, 4% was due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Revenue by segment: Electrical Americas -9%; Electrical Global -8%; Hydraulics -16%; Aerospace +13%; Vehicle -26%; eMobility -13%.

"We continued our work during the quarter on the previously-announced portfolio changes," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We closed the sale of the Lighting business on March 2. And we expect the Hydraulics sale to close by the end of the year, which will be another source of substantial liquidity."

Given the "reduction in global growth and economic uncertainty," the company withdrew its full year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance, but expects "full year free cash flow for 2020 to be between $2.3B-$2.7B, down modestly from our February guidance."

ETN -1% premarket

Q1 results