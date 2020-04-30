ECB takes further actions to support economy
Apr. 30, 2020
- The European Central Bank keeps its benchmark interest rates unchanged and eases further conditions on its targeted longer-term refinancing operation.
- The euro rises 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
- Specifically, the Governing Council decided to reduce the interest rate on TLTRO III operations during the period from June 2020 to June 2021 to 50 basis points below the average interest rate on the Eurosystem’s main refinancing operations prevailing over the same period.
- It also will start a new series of non-targeted pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations (PELTROs) to support liquidity conditions in the euro area financial system and preserve the smooth functioning of money markets by providing an effective liquidity backstop.
- ECB will continue in a flexible manner the €750B pandemic emergency purchase program that it started at the end of March.
- "The Governing Council is fully prepared to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed," the council said in its statement.
- It will also continue the net purchase program at a monthly pace of €20B and to reinvest principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP.
