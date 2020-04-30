Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports sales fell 15% in Q1, driven by lower industry volume, which was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfavorable foreign currency translation.

Tire unit volume declined 18% to 31.3M for the quarter.

Original equipment unit volume down 21% Y/Y, driven by declines in OE demand after global auto manufacturers suspended vehicle production in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Replacement tire shipments contracted 16%, driven by a severe contraction in industry demand following shelter-in-place mandates and sharp declines in consumer confidence.

Segment sales: America: $1.67B (-11%); EMEA: $995M (-19%); Asia Pacific: $388M (-23%).

Total segment operating margin was -1.5% vs. 5.3% year ago.

The company will permanently close its Gadsden, Alabama manufacturing facility as part of the company's strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of its manufacturing footprint which would result in ~$130M of annual savings in 2021 when compared with 2019.

Suspension of dividend due to pandemic, will preserve ~$37M of cash on a quarterly basis and provide added financial flexibility in the near-term.

GT -1.99% premarket.

Previously: Goodyear Tire & Rubber EPS misses by $0.35, beats on revenue (April 30)