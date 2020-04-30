ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +2.8% pre-market after Q1 earnings fell by more than half from the year-ago period but easily beat Wall Street estimates.

The company also maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.42/share.

On a GAAP basis, results flipped to a loss of $1.7B, or a loss of $1.60/share, from earnings of $1.8B, or $1.60/share, a year ago.

Conoco says earnings fell because of a change in Cenovus Energy equity market value, lower realized prices and price-driven non-cash impairments.

Q1 production excluding Libya fell 3% Y/Y to 1.28M boe/day, including 399K boe/day from the Lower 48 Big 3 unconventionals.

But Conoco expects to curtail a net 230K boe/day of production during May and 420K boe/day during June due to weak prices.

The company ended the quarter with ~$14B of liquidity, including $6B of available revolving credit facility.