Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) gains 3.9% ore-market despite reporting Q1 misses and updating its FY20 outlook to reflect the potential coronavirus impact.

For FY20, NLSN sees constant currency revenue decline of 1-4% (was: 1.5-3% growth), EPS of $1.43-1.58 (was: $1.67-1.80), adjusted EBITDA of $1.79-1.86B (was: $1.83-1.91B), and FCF of $460-530M (was: $530-580M).

The company now expects the separation of Nielsen Global Media and Nielsen Global Connect to close in early 2021 due to the lockdowns.

Nielsen ended Q1 with $359M in cash and equivalents and $8.4B in gross debt.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.