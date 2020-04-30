Altria (NYSE:MO) reports smokeable volume rose 6.2% in Q1 to smash the consensus expectation for a 2.2% drop. Smokeless product volume was up 2.8% vs. -2.1% anticipated.

Total revenue was up 15.0% after stripping out the impact of excise taxes.

In Q1, Altria did not repurchase any shares of its common stock and borrowed the full $3B capacity available under its revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure

Looking ahead, Altria expects an increase in consumer down-trading in the cigarette and moist smokeless tobacco categories, and believes the degree of down-trading will depend on several factors, including the depth and duration of higher unemployment and the severity of COVID-19 impacts, with potential offsetting factors of lower gasoline prices, increased unemployment benefits and government stimulus payments. Altria maintains its full-year domestic cigarette industry outlook for a decline rate to be in a range of 4% to 6%.

Balance sheet update: "Our dividend is important to our investors and it remains a top priority for us. Our objective continues to be a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. For 2020, we expect to recommend a quarterly dividend rate to our Board that reflects, among other things, our strong cash generation and the strength of our balance sheet."