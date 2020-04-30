Adjusted EPS of $0.35, down 51% from a year ago.

Sales by segment: Aviation -23%; Bell +11%; Textron Systems +7%; Industrial -19%.

"We have taken measures to reduce cost and conserve cash, including temporary plant shutdowns and employee furloughs at many of our commercial businesses," said CEO Scott Donnelly.

"Textron is well-prepared to handle this period of uncertainty. Our financial profile consists of ample liquidity and diversified revenue streams. We are confident in the actions we are taking during this downturn and we expect them to position us for success as we begin to exit this global shutdown."

Conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

TXT +1.9% premarket

Q1 results