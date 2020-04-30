Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGY) says it will seek to raise A$1B (US$655M) to acquire financing facilities for Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador and to fund growth projects.

Newcrest plans to issue ~39.1M new shares at A$25.60/share, representing a 7% discount to its Wednesday closing price.

The Australian-listed gold producer announced the institutional placement as it reported a 16.7% decline in March quarter gold production to 518.7K oz.

Newcrest expects gold production to rise in the June quarter due to fewer planned shutdowns and forecast favorable gold prices.