Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) reports a 20% drop in revenue during FQ3 as the pandemic impacted business in Asia, Europe and North America. Coach sales fell 20% during the quarter and Kate Spade sales were down 11%.

"During the quarter, 90% of Tapestry's stores were either closed or operating on shortened hours. We have seen a degree of normalcy return in certain areas first impacted, including Mainland China and Korea, and expect to apply lessons learned as, over time, additional countries and regions reopen," notes the company.

Operating margin was -2.9% of sales during FQ3 after SG&A expenses soared as a percentage of sales.

Shares of Tapestry are down 3.65% in premarket trading to $16.43.

