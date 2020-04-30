While it has no liquidity problems at the present, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is in talks with the French government regarding possible support for aircraft deliveries.

"In crises of such importance, and crises which are as global as this, one needs states to help. States have an absolutely essential role to play," CEO Guillaume Faury told RTL radio.

"What we need to survive is to have a certain number of deliveries of aircraft. So the first priority is to get traffic moving and help airlines who have been impacted in a very brutal and severe fashion to survive and resume their activities."