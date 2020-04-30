Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.28 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.24 and increased from 92 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Marks its strongest quarter ever with record revenue and double-digit EPS growth.

Q1 net revenue of $1.56B vs. $1.54B consensus and up 23% Y/Y.

Trading and Clearing segment revenue jumped 44% Y/Y to $883M, and Data and Listings segment revenue of $676M increased 3% Y/Y.

2020 and Q2 guidance: Sees Q2 data revenue of $565M-$570M.

Sees Q2 adjusted operating expenses of $575M-$585M and non-operating expense of $50M-$55M.

Sees full-year 2020 adjusted operating expenses of $2.32B-$2.37B.

Sees year capex of $300M-$330M.

