Baxter International (BAX) Q1 results:

Revenues: $2,802M (6.2%); Renal Care: $870M (+2%); Medication Delivery: $690M (+9%); Pharmaceuticals: $527M (+3%); Clinical Nutrition: $220M (+7%); Advanced Surgery: $224M (+13%); Acute Therapies: $156M (+21%); Other: $115M (+7%).

Net Income: $332M (-2.9%); EPS: $0.64 (-3.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $425M (+7.9%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.82 (+9.3%).

CF Ops: $274M (+104.5%).

Citing COVID-19 uncertainties, the company is not in a position to provide Q2 or FY 2020 guidance at this time.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

