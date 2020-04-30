Taseko (NYSEMKT:TGB) rises 3% pre market as the company sticks to its 2020 production plans and says to continue with work on its Florence copper project.

The company reaffirms production of about 130M pounds in 2020, and said that production could be at the higher-end of that range.

Taseko in March introduced cost reduction initiatives and spending deferrals at the Gibraltar mine in response to lower copper prices, and said the savings to be reflected in Q2

The higher-grade ore that would be mined in the next quarters would also lower cash costs, while lower input costs, such as diesel fuel, and the exchange rate should benefit the Gibraltar mine.

The new operating plan and other identified cost savings should reduce total site spending by at least $0.40/lb for the coming quarters.

The mine produced 32.4M pounds of copper at total operating costs of $1.82/lb of copper in Q1.

Cash flow from operations was C$17.7-million and adjusted EBITDA was C$5.3M

The company reported earnings from mining operations earnings were $5.9M and an adjusted net loss of C$21.6M, impacted by downward provisional price adjustments of C$13.6M, owing to the decline in copper price in March as a result of Covid-19.

Previously: Taseko Mines EPS misses by C$0.01, misses on revenue (April 29)