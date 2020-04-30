Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) says worldwide brand volume and financial volume decreased globally in Q1, with Europe declines driven by impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The company notes financial volume was further impacted in North America by unfavorable shipment timing in the U.S., including brewery downtime associated with the Milwaukee tragedy, share declines, as well as lower contract brewing volume.

Underlying COGS per hectoliter increased 3.3% in constant currency during the quarter, primarily driven by volume deleverage and cost inflation, partially offset by cost savings.

Molson's COVID-19 actions include reducing capital expenditures, substantially reducing discretionary spending, furloughing certain employees in its Europe business and North America hospitality businesses, shifting marketing investments to focus on key media platforms and utilizing revolving credit facility when necessary.

Shares of Molson Coors are down 4.70% premarket to $44.00.

Previously: Molson Coors EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 30)