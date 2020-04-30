Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) -0.3% pre-market after Q1 earnings beat expectations while revenues fell 7.3% and missed estimates, hurt by lower fuel costs.

By segment, Q1 revenues at Southern Co. Gas fell 15.3% Y/Y to $1.25B, Georgia Power slipped 0.4% to $1.82B and Alabama Power fell 4% $1.35B.

In its slide presentation, the company reiterates FY 2020 EPS of $3.10-$3.22, in line with $3.15 analyst consensus estimate.

For Q1, total wholesale electricity sales fell 5.4% Y/Y to 10.22B kWh from 10.8B kWh in the year-ago quarter.

The company says it has not experienced and does not expect any significant supply chain disruptions for its utilities or construction efforts due to the coronavirus.