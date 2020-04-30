Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) rises more than 25% in pre-market trading after beating analyst expectations for earnings and revenue for the quarter ended March 31, while disclosing that April-to-date retail sales are up 120% y/y. Shares are on pace to open at their highest since September 2019.

Sales strength was mostly attributed to home furnishings and "benefited from an increased demand" by "customers looking to shop from the safety of their homes."

Discussing the logistics in the pandemic, the co. in the earnings statement added, "Our online-only platform and partner network of more than 4,500 drop-ship facilities has allowed us to meet this surge in demand without significant operational disruption. However, we have faced challenges with increased volume through our customer service channels and with capacity issues from our shipping carriers."

As far as the co.'s blockchain efforts were concerned, they saw "little interruption at tZERO and its subsidiaries, but we recognize potential risks to the platform due to market depression, volatility, and delays in trading and capital raises. Most of our Medici Ventures blockchain companies have seen little disruption; some are working to solve problems exacerbated by the global pandemic.''