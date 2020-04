Citing "imminent data" from its COVID-19 trial and an autoimmune disorder study, Raymond James' Steven Seedhouse has upgraded InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Outperform with a $10 (85% upside) price target.

Preliminary data from the 30-patient study assessing IFX-1 in patients with severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia should be available this quarter.

Initial data on its ongoing study testing IFX-1 in a rare autoimmune disease called AAV should be available "soon" since enrollment was stopped at 19 due to pandemic disruptions.