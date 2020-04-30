Adjusted EPS of $1.20, down 18% from a year ago, reflecting $60M in external headwinds and coronavirus related volume declines partially offset by margin resiliency actions.

Sales by segment: Tools & Storage -10%; Industrial +6%; Security -4%.

The company's cost reduction program, announced on April 2, is currently being implemented and is expected to deliver $1B in annualized cost savings with an approximate pre-tax charge of $160M expected to be primarily recognized during Q2 2020.

What's the program's focus? Adjust the company's supply chain and manufacturing labor base, substantially reduce indirect spending, reduce staffing and capture the significant raw material deflation opportunity.

Continues the suspension of guidance, but currently expects Q2 to be the trough for 2020 revenue decline.