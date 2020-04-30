Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) earlier knee-jerked to a 10%+ gain after releasing its Q1 earnings results and shareholder letter. The report showed ad revenue as eking out a year-over-year gain in Q1, but an unsurprising cratering (down 27% Y/Y) in ad spending in the last 20 days of March.

Speaking on the earnings call minutes ago, CFO Ned Segal said that to get a good idea of how April ad spend is going, look to March. "That gives you a good sense of what it's been like for us."