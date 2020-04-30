Kellogg (NYSE:K) reports organic sales rose 8.0% in Q1 to smash the consensus expectation for a 5.7% increase.

Organic sales were up 6.1% in North America during the quarter, rose 8.6% in Europe and jumped 13.3% for the Asia-Pacific region. "It is estimated that slightly more than half of the growth in the first quarter was attributable to elevated consumer purchases during the global COVID-19 pandemic, with the balance of this growth reflecting momentum in the underlying business across regions and categories," notes Kellogg.

The company backs its prior guidance for full-year organic sales growth of 1% to 2% and for adjusted EPS to fall 3% to 4%.

Shares of Kellogg are down 0.31% premarket to $64.70.

