Wells Fargo (Overweight) raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) target from $185 to $205, noting that MSFT reported above consensus and within or above guidance for its key metrics.

Analyst Philip Winslow adjusts his FY20 revenue and EPS from $140.14B and $5.52 to $141.53B and $5.69, respectively. For FY21, the numbers shift from $162.4B and $6.15 to $161.1B and $6.16.

Wells Fargo praises the durable cloud growth and diverse portfolio, concluding that "MSFT's growth and operational efficiency is still not fully appreciated by consensus."

More action: JPMorgan (Overweight) raises its MSFT PT by $5 to $190, writing that the guidance suggests that the coronavirus impact "appears less severe for MSFT than for other software companies, which have withdrawn quarterly guidance.

Analysts led by Mark Murphy write: "Supported by growth at scale and an expanding cash flow profile, we think shares of MSFT can grind higher as it cements itself at the center of digital transformations and a new reality of more remote work and learning."