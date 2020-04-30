Cowen's Andrew Charles is out with a quick look at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) earnings report.

"We attribute the miss to modest operating profit shortfalls across the three business segments, including the U.S. ($0.03), IOM ($0.04), and IDLM ($0.08), that were partially offset by favorable interest expense ($0.02) and nonoperating income ($0.05)," he notes in his breakdown.

"In the IOM segment, we note the implied royalty rate fell short of our estimate by 30 bps, driving the entirety of the profit miss," he adds.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on MCD through the choppy pandemic period, pointing to the appealing characteristics of the stock including the cleanest balance sheet in QSR, the benefits of scale that manifest in superior customer value perceptions and industry-leading U.S. franchisee cash flows.