Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +0.6% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings estimates and raising its quarterly dividend by 25%.

The company says Q1 gold production of 192.2K oz. and silver output of 2.73M oz. were in line with expectations.

Yamana lowers its forecast for full-year gold and silver production due to virus-related mining operation suspensions, now expecting 786K oz. of gold and 10.3M oz. of silver from previous guidance of 857K oz. gold and 11.5M oz. silver.

The miner expects the resumption of normal operations during H2, with the new H2 production percentage amounting to 55% of the annual total.

Meanwhile, the miner anticipates better cash flow and margins partly due to stronger gold prices.

Yamana says Q1 net free cash flow was $91.1M, exceeding the average of the past four quarters by 14%.