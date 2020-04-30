Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) Q1 comprehensive income of $622M falls from $2.45B in Q4 2019 and $1.67B in Q1 2019 on higher credit-related expense, lower gains on single-family asset dispositions, and higher market-related losses.

Credit-related expense of $1.08B vs. $56M a year ago, driven by higher expected credit losses on loans as a result of the pandemic, partially offset by the related expected recoveries from credit enhancements, such as STACR and ACIS, on the corresponding loans.

Q1 net interest income of $2.79B fell from $3.36B in Q4 2019 and $3.15B in Q1 2019; adjusted net interest income of $778M improved from $748M in Q4 2019 and fell from $1.01B in Q1 2019.

Q1 adjusted guarantee fee income of $2.51B vs. $2.43B in Q4 2019 and $1.92B in Q1 2019.

Q1 operating expense of $1.12B fell from $1.32B in Q4 2019 and increased from $1.09B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue for $2.42B declined from $4.57B in the previous quarter and $2.91B in the year-ago quarter.

