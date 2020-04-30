Privately held Alveo Technologies will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals to advance its be.well system for the potential at-home testing of viral infectious diseases including COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Janssen will provide funding support as well as technical and regulatory advice.

The be.well platform consists of a handheld analyzer, disposable test cartridges and nasal swabs.

Alveo says it will employ a phased approach to first gain emergency use authorization in the U.S. for a SARS-CoV-2 test followed by a multiplex assay for home use.

