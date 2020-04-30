Body and Mind (OTCQB:BMMJ) has made interim CEO Michael Mills permanent.

"Michael and the team he leads at Body and Mind have diligently executed on the strategy of debt-free, strategic expansion of the Company," stated David Wenger, a director at BaM. "Opening three new revenue-producing facilities in the past three months in three states during challenging conditions is a testament to the Company's dedicated personnel and tenacity to move forward with our growth plan, add revenue, and expand the Body and Mind brand presence, production capacity, and dispensary footprint."