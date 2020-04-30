Structural change in banking is accelerating, Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo says in a note, as fewer customers visit physical branches and opt for digital banking, a scenario that reinforces the idea that "Goliath is Winning" in the segment.

He calls out Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) as particular beneficiaries, with the largest names showing usage and app satisfaction growing, according to data sets by Wells Fargo and JD Power.

The digital engagement is expected to remain after the virus, he adds, while the need for bank branches will decline.

Mayo sees increased odds for M&A as benefits become more clear for scale and "flight to quality" as the largest names can better implement Government programs.